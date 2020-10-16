Yadier Molina becomes owner of Puerto Rican basketball team 'Los Vaqueros'

You can now add "owner" to Yadi's ever-growing list of titles

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has a new title to go along with World Series champion, Gold Glover and St. Louis icon.

Molina is now the owner of a professional sports franchise.

On Thursday, Molina officially the owner of Los Vaqueros, a basketball team that is based in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and plays in the nine-team Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

Puerto Rican media outlet Vocero reports that Molina and his wife Wanda now own 100% of the franchise.

In English, "Los Vaqueros" translates to "The Cowboys".

Molina is a native of Bayamon, along with his brothers who were both also Major League catchers, Jose and Bengie.

El receptor boricua Yadier Molina es el nuevo dueño de los @VaquerosBSN al comprar el 100 por ciento de la franquicia junto a su esposa Wanda. @VoceroPR pic.twitter.com/3j4mKyLMRK — Yamaira Muñiz 🇵🇷 (@yamairamuniz) October 15, 2020

According to their online calendar, Los Vaqueros are slated to begin play again in November, and went 2-3 in five games back in March.