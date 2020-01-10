Yadier Molina continues to climb all-time postseason lists

After Wednesday's game, Molina has started 99 career playoff games, the sixth most all-time. The Padres organization has 74

SAN DIEGO — It seems like Yadier Molina has passed someone historic on some sort of list every week this season. Well, he's continuing that trend in the 2020 postseason.

On Wednesday, Molina tied Tino Martinez for sixth place all-time in most playoff games played with 99. Molina has played in more postseason games than any other player to play exclusively in the National League, and he should notch his 100th playoff game on Thursday.

For a comparison, Molina has played in 99 postseason games in his 17-year career. The Padres franchise as a whole has played in 74 playoff games in their 51-year existence.

Molina is eighth all-time in career playoff at-bats, and is now all alone for fifth all-time in postseason hits in baseball history with 98, after his three hits on Wednesday. He's also tied for sixth with Albert Pujols and Chipper Jones for most doubles in postseason history.