Yadier Molina heads to 10-day IL with right foot tendon strain

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without their most impressive offensive threat so far in 2021 for the foreseeable future.

The team announced on Tuesday they had placed catcher Yadier Molina on the 10-day Injured List with a right foot tendon strain and recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from the alternate training site in Sauget, Illinois.

Molina appeared to injure his foot on a swing during a game on April 23 against the Cincinnati Reds. He missed the next few games but was back in the lineup Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 38-year-old veteran is off to one of the best starts of his career and has been the team's most potent offensive performer so far. He leads the Cardinals in batting average, doubles, home runs and RBI. Earlier this season Molina became the first catcher in baseball history to catch 2,000 games exclusively for one franchise.

The Cardinals acquired Sanchez, 24, from the New York Mets in February. The native of Venezuela appeared in five games for the Mets last season.

This is the ninth time in Molina's 18-year career that he has been placed on the Injured List. Andrew Knizner is expected to take over the starting catching duties until Molina returns.