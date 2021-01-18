x
Yadier Molina takes the mound to pitch in Puerto Rico winter league game

Yadi the pitcher? The Cardinals legend traded his catcher's equipment for a spot on the mound in a Puerto Rican league game

MANATÍ, Puerto Rico — Free agent catcher Yadier Molina may not have a contract with a Major League team right now, but that isn't stopping him from playing.

Molina popped up in a Roberto Clemente League game in Puerto Rico on Monday and did something he had never done in his professional baseball career. He toed the mound as a pitcher.

In his second game playing for the Atenienses de Manatí team in the Puerto Rican winter league, Molina was a designated hitter and eventually came into the game to pitch.

Molina gave up a home run and notched a strikeout in the ninth inning. His team lost 20-7.

Molina is still looking for a contract for the 2021 season and has reportedly been seeking a two-year deal. Recently, Molina said he may consider retiring if he can't find a contract to his liking.

The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer has been in the Major Leagues with the Cardinals since 2004, has won nine Gold Gloves and just eclipsed the 2,000 hit plateau in 2020.

