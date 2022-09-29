Yadi the manager: Molina to lead team Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

Molina could end up managing against some of his Cardinals teammates if Puerto Rico matches up with the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina may be nearing the end of his time in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's not going to be leaving a baseball dugout just yet.

On Thursday, it was announced that Molina would mange Team Puerto Rico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Molina is also expected to manage a team in the Venezuelan winter league after the MLB season ends.

Molina has been a mainstay for team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic since the first-ever WBC in 2006. He also played for Puerto Rico in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The Cardinals catcher is a 19-year MLB veteran, 9-time Gold Glove winner and likely future hall of famer. He, along with fellow Cardinals great Albert Pujols, have announced their decision to retire from playing following the 2022 season.

Yadier Molina has been named manager of Team Puerto Rico for the 2023 World Baseball Classic 🇵🇷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IKoMgeBmVm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2022

Full rosters for the WBC have not been finalized yet, but big names like Tigers shortstop Javier Baez and Mets closer Edwin Diaz have committed to play.

Molina will be managing against some of his Cardinals teammates if Puerto Rico takes on the United States in the World Baseball Classic. Cardinals stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have committed to play for the USA, and former Cardinal Mark DeRosa will manage the American team.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic main tournament is slated to get underway in March, with games taking place in Phoenix, Miami, Chinese Taipei and Tokyo. The Championship game will be held in Miami on March 21, 2023.