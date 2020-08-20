Yadier Molina activated from COVID-19 IL, returns to Cardinals roster

The Cardinals' veteran catcher is back in the lineup after being sidelined for more than three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the team

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday night, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he "wouldn't rule it out" that Yadier Molina would be back in the lineup Thursday night against the Reds. Now, we know for sure. Molina is back.

Molina had been on the COVID-19 Injured List, recovering from a virus outbreak within the team which also landed seven other players on the COVID-19 IL.

Molina is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Reds. The Cardinals have put catcher Matt Wieters on the 10-day IL with a toe contusion and recalled pitcher Jake Woodford from the alternate site in Springfield. Pitcher Nabill Crismatt was optioned to Springfield.

Molina will hit eighth against the Reds on Thursday night.

The veteran catcher was just recently cleared to return to baseball activities, and has worked out at Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were on the road in Chicago.

Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Carlos Martinez, Rangel Ravelo and Kodi Whitely have been cleared to resume baseball activites, per manager Mike Shildt on Tuesday.

In just five games so far in 2020, the 38-year-old catcher is hitting .222 with 1 RBI. Andrew Knizner and Wieters had filled in for Molina behind the plate during his absence.