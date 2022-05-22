Yadier Molina makes pitching debut to finish off blow out win for Cardinals in Pittsburgh

A week after seeing his buddy Albert Pujols make his pitching debut, Yadi got his chance against the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH — A week after his good friend Albert Pujols made his first career pitching appearance, Yadier Molina got a chance to take the mound as well.

It's safe to say the two future hall of famers should stick to their current positions.

Molina came into the game to pitch the ninth inning with the Cardinals up 18-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, and tossed one inning, allowing four runs.

Pujols, who hit two home runs in Sunday's game, did come up to act as Molina's warm-up catcher.

Molina allowed Yoshi Tsutsugo to homer for the first batter he faced on the mound, and then gave up a double to Rodolfo Castro and a single to Josh VanMeter.

Molina got his first out on the mound on a line out from Tyler Heineman, and then got Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground into a force out. Castro scored the Pirates' second run of the game on the force out.

Now pitching, number 4, Yadier Molina! pic.twitter.com/NRV40yz3C0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2022

The next batter, Jack Suwinski, hit a two-run home run to center field to make it an 18-4 game.

Molina shut it down from there, getting Michael Chavis to fly out to center field to close the book on the 18-4 win for the Cardinals.

Molina and Pujols both allowed two home runs in their pitching debuts, and now both own career ERA's of 36.00.

Pujols finished off a game against the San Francisco Giants for his first career pitching appearance, allowing four runs and two home runs.

After the game Molina joked that Pujols "needed to keep his pitches down". Molina also said he hoped he would get a chance to pitch later in the year. His wish came true