Yadier Molina ties Ozzie Smith in games played in a Cardinals uniform

Yadi is making some history on Friday night at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina returned to the Cardinals' lineup on Thursday with a bang. The veteran backstop had three RBI in the team's walk-off win over Cincinnati.

On Friday, he's set to make some history.

When Molina takes his place behind home plate against the Reds for his 1,990th career game, he'll tie Cardinals legend and hall of famer Ozzie Smith for third all-time in franchise history in games played.

Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2289) are numbers one and two respectively on that list.

Molina is climbing the ladder when it comes to other Cardinals records as well.

He's just 11 hits away from tying Red Schoendienst for sixth on the Cardinals' all-time hits list and just 31 hits from becoming only the 11th catcher in baseball history with 2,000 hits.

Let’s keep the rally going! pic.twitter.com/pujGPsZFdw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 21, 2020

Molina is also just three RBI away from tying Joe Medwick for eighth in franchise history, and nine RBI away from tying Ted Simmons for seventh.