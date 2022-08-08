Yadi and Yogi: Molina joins St. Louis native Berra in rare baseball history

The catcher for the Cardinals and the catcher from St. Louis are the only two catchers in baseball history to notch 1,000 hits at one ballpark.

ST. LOUIS — When an athlete is easily recognized by just one name, you know they've made a big impact in their respective sport. A pair of catchers with St. Louis ties named Yadi and Yogi definitely fit that category.

On Sunday, Yadier Molina joined Yogi Berra on an incredibly exclusive list in baseball history.

With a third-inning single off Yankees starter Frankie Montas, Molina notched his 1,000th hit at Busch Stadium III. Molina is just the second catcher in baseball history, after Berra, to register 1,000 career hits at a single ballpark.

Molina is the first player to notch 1,000 hits at Busch Stadium III and had 60 hits at Busch Stadium II in 2004 and 2005. Molina has 2,144 hits in his 19-year career.

Yadier Molina recorded his 1,000th career hit at Busch Stadium. According to @EliasSports, he joins Yogi Berra as the only catchers with 1,000 career hits at a single ballpark in MLB History. pic.twitter.com/fyJqCrAEbY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 7, 2022

Berra, a native of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, collected 1,042 hits at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Hall of Famer died in 2015 at the age of 90.

Among primary catchers, Molina has the 7th-most hits of all time, just six behind Berra for sixth place. Ivan Rodriguez has the most hits as a catcher, with 2,844.