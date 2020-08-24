Opinion | Yadier Molina's COVID-19 social media post proves that context is always key

Molina's early Instagram post caused a frenzy Monday morning. By the afternoon, it was handled due to two easy things: clarity and context

ST. LOUIS — It's so easy these days to overreact to something. Without context, clarity is lost.

It could be anything really. A hot take in the world of sports, or a political comment that doesn't sit right with your morals. Everybody flies off the handle. Ask anyone around me, and they will tell you I do it often. To be fair, it's hard work not to.

Monday morning, Yadier Molina posted a picture of himself and a few people looking happy and giving a thumbs up. In any other year, the picture would have been beloved, consumed, and forgotten within an hour. But not in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic has adjusted the "rights" and "wrongs" of our world.

The caption included something that can't be reposted here, but it may have led the St. Louis Cardinals advising Molina in taking the post down. A couple hours later, the post was back up with an added on context. Something that Belleville News Democrat sports reporter Jeff Jones had helped fans with earlier in the day.

OK, I deleted a previous tweet because I want to clean up the identifications here. Left to right:



Antonio Mujica, #stlcards translator

José Godoy, catcher

Yadier Molina

Yadi’s assistant

Yadi’s niece

Jobel Jimenez, assistant hitting coach

Kleininger Teran, bullpen catcher

In a post earlier this afternoon, Molina added the much-needed context, confirming Jones' reporting and assuring people he was safe and so were the people in the picture.

Here's the thing. Molina didn't have to delete the original post. All he needed was the context.

For a normal person, like you and me, this context may not be needed. But a lot of people look up to Molina, and without the context, may think it's fine to not wear masks and get close without proper protection. Against the better wishes of some souls, COVID-19 is a real thing and is hurting families across the world on a daily basis. Reality hurts, especially in 2020. Molina is a star baseball player and has to think before posting that. Roll your eyes, but that's the truth.

It's all about image and what you put out. For the star player of the Cardinals to post that, on a team that missed 17 days due to positive coronavirus tests, it's simply not the best look. It's not cancelling Molina or trying to bring down a thunderstorm on his day. But it's not a good look, as anyone with a pulse can see. Even Molina admitted that he has to be smarter in his posting from now on. We all do. It's not high and mighty, just a sign of the times.

Later Monday afternoon, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak reemphasized just how seriously the team is taking virus precautions after Molina's post.

“Given our experience with the outbreak, we have to be extra vigilant as we fight the coronavirus with the three basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hygiene," Mozeliak said in a statement. "The Cardinals as an organization must emphasize this in any setting as we move forward. We will remind players and staff that these practices must be done at both home and on the road for us to be successful."

I am glad Molina and his crew beat COVID-19. That's going to empower so many people and give them newfound hope. In the span of a couple hours and some caption, he did what he's always done: Act as a leader not only for the Cardinals, but for the city of St. Louis.

I personally like the irreverence of Molina's Instagram posts, because having an athlete who isn't afraid to say certain things is a refreshing sight. I never had a problem with his cryptic messages towards Mike Matheny or future backup catchers. "Yadi being Yadi" can be a great thing. Sometimes, some context is required. It helps the minds who don't immediately detect a hidden story on a site known for quick pics and scrolling.

The virus apparently couldn't stop Molina from returning to game action or affect his work at the plate. He went 4-4 Sunday night, blistering baseballs all over the field. At 38 years old, Molina continues to carve out his Hall of Fame resume as a Cardinal. A career that was formulated by hard work, honesty, and dedication. One that won't be taken down by a faulty IG post. If that was the case, he would have been done for years ago.

Even Yadier Molina can fly off the handle on occasion. After all, he's human ... I think.