WASHINGTON, D.C. — Adrian Beltre's baseball career began as a teenager, a skinny third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers who made his debut in the summer of Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Two decades later, Beltre's major league career has ended - with a final stop coming, in Cooperstown.

Beltre, 39, announced his retirement Tuesday morning, concluding a 21-year career in which he amassed 477 home runs and 3,166 hits, establishing himself as the greatest third baseman of his era.

In an announcement through the Texas Rangers, his team for the final eight years of his career, Beltre said his decision came after "careful consideration and many sleepless nights."

His retirement leaves Rangers teammate Bartolo Colon, 45, as the last remaining player who began his career in the 1990s.

