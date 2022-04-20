'That play was dirty': Reds' Tommy Pham says he'd be down to fight former teammate Luke Voit over slide

"The way his hands hit him in the face, it was dirty. If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well," Pham said of his former Cardinals teammate's slide.

SAN DIEGO — If you know anything about Tommy Pham, you know he's not afraid to speak his mind. He let his thoughts on a certain play in the Reds/Padres game Tuesday night be heard crystal clear.

In the bottom of the first inning of the Reds' game against the Padres, Jurickson Profar sent a hit down the left field line that Pham fielded and threw to the cut off man. The thrown then came home, where Padres designated hitter/first baseman Luke Voit ended up colliding with Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson on a bang, bang play at the plate.

Voit was called out, but Stephenson was injured on the play and had to come out of the game. He was moved to the 7-day concussion IL. Voit's slide caught the attention of several Reds, who called the play out as "dirty".

Voit's former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Pham had quite a bit to say about the play after the game.

"I didn't like it. I don't like it at all. They can say what they want. Everybody on that side, they know I get down. I know a place here that I know an owner who will let me use his gym if we need to settle anything. They can take it whatever, that play was dirty," Pham said to Bally Sports Cincinnati after the game.

"The way his hands hit him. It was dirty as ****. I don't like it at all. The way his hands hit him in the face, it was dirty. If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Muay Thai or whatever. Like I said I've got an owner here who would let me use his facility. So, **** 'em. I'm out."

The Padres went on to beat the Reds in the game by a score of 6-2.

Pham and Voit were teammates on the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018, and also crossed paths in the minor league system for St. Louis.

Pham signed with the Reds this offseason after two years in San Diego. Voit was traded to the Padres from the Yankees ahead of the 2022 season.