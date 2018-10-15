BOSTON, MA. — With the National League Championship Series heading to Los Angeles, Fox announcer Joe Buck hoped aloud that legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully might make a cameo with him in the booth.

Unfortunately for Buck and for baseball fans everywhere, Scully said he would be declining the invitation.

“I don't want to just take a bow,” Scully toldThe Los Angeles Times. “I just don't feel right doing that.”

Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950-2016, dating back to their time in Brooklyn. The 90-year-old hasn't made many public appearances since his retirement two years ago, most notably appearing on the field before Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.

Buck welcomed Brewers announcer Bob Uecker into the booth during Saturday's broadcast of NLCS Game 2 on Saturday and hoped Scully might do the same back in Los Angeles.

“It's not false modesty,” Scully said about declining the invitation. “I just think I don't belong there.

“Those fellows have been broadcasting all year. I don't want to get into their spotlight in any way, shape, or form. I think they're doing a wonderful job.”

