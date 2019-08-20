ST. LOUIS — Well, it's official.

Major League Soccer will be played in St. Louis.

Tuesday's press conference created a moment that many people thought would never happen in St. Louis.

The MLS4TheLou ownership group led by the Taylor and Kavanaugh families never stopped pushing though, and today was their triumph.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano was able to interview all of the major players in the MLS to St. Louis movement.

You can find his interviews with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, owners Carolyn Kindle Betz and Jim Kavanaugh, St. Louis native and ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman and Mr. St. Louis Soccer Bill McDermott below.

Watch: MLS Commissioner Don Garber says why St. Louis is the perfect fit

Watch: St. Louis MLS Owner Carolyn Kindle Betz talks about realizing a dream

Watch: Taylor Twellman talks MLS in St. Louis

Watch: St. Louis MLS Owner Jim Kavanaugh talks about his dream becoming reality

Watch: Mr. St. Louis soccer Bill McDermott talks MLS impact in St. Louis

