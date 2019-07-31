ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Soccer All-Star festivities are underway, and leadership met on Wednesday in Orlando.

#MLS4THELOU gave a 30 to 45-minute presentation in front of the MLS board of governors. The MLS board of governors has two representatives from each of the league’s 27 teams and they’re responsible for selecting expansion markets.

Jim Kavanaugh told 5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano there was ‘good progress, but nothing definitive.’

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, #MLS4THELOU, the ownership group leading St. Louis’ bid for a team, on July 15 met with the MLS expansion committee in New York. That meeting followed a decision in April by the MLS board of governors to expand the league to 30 teams, beyond its previous target of 28 clubs, authorizing the league to work exclusively with the ownership groups in St. Louis and Sacramento for teams 28 and 29.