ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina can do no wrong in St. Louis.

His 15 year career as a Cardinal has made him one of the most beloved figures in this town's history.

His talents are well known. From his gold glove defense, to his clutch ability at the plate and even to his loyalty defending his team and town.

But can Molina add "psychic abilities" to his list of other-worldly talents?

On Thursday night, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler came to the plate with the Cardinals down 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Rockies' pitcher Yency Almonte.

Fowler proceeded to knock a 2-0 delivery from Almonte over the right field fence for a two run home run to give the Cardinals the late lead and eventual win.

But as the Fox Sports Midwest cameras pointed out, the actual home run was just one cool part of Fowler's swing.

From one angle, you can actually see Molina celebrating with his hands raised before the pitch from Almonte is even delivered.

Molina also appeared to corral Fowler in the dugout after the clutch bomb to tell him how he had called his teammate's shot.

Just another highlight for the Yadier Molina hall of fame reel.

RELATED: Fowler's homer caps comeback, Cardinals beat Rockies 6-5

RELATED: Opinion | Appreciating Jason Isringhausen, the longest tenured Cardinals closer

RELATED: Flaherty to honor Tyler Skaggs by wearing a special jersey in Friday night’s start

RELATED: Is 2019 shaping up to be the best St. Louis sports year ever?

RELATED: DeJong's blast sends sign to IL, Big Macs to Cardinals locker room