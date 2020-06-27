5 On Your Side Countdown | The 10 most influential trades in St. Louis sports history

There have been a lot of blockbuster trades in St. Louis history... but which is the most important? Do you agree with our list?

ST. LOUIS — We've been doing some serious all-time ranking at 5 On Your Side while the COVID-19 pandemic has most of the sports world on pause.

This week, sports director Frank Cusumano rolls out his list of the top 10 most influential trades in St. Louis sports history.

St. Louis teams are no strangers to blockbusters, but which trade is the most impactful ever?

Do you agree with the list? Let us know.

10: Brayden Schenn for Jori Lehtera and two picks

Lehtera scored four total goals with the Flyers before leaving the league with cocaine possession allegations.

Schenn has scored 60 goals in three years, played in an All-Star Game, won a Stanley Cup and got a big new contract.

This lopsided deal only looks better for the Blues as time goes on.

9: Willie McGee for Bob Sykes

Sykes never won another game after the Cardinals traded him to the Yankees.

McGee became one of the most popular players in Cardinals history and helped them win a World Series in 1982 and two more NL pennants.

8: Mark McGwire for T.J. Mathews, Eric Ludwick and Blake Stein

McGwire didn't win a championship in St. Louis, but the slugger made history and a lot of memories during his time here.

McGwire hit 220 homers in four and a half years in St. Louis.

Considering what the Cardinals gave up to Oakland, this is one of the most lopsided trades in Cardinals history.

7: Ozzie Smith for Gary Templeton

If Templeton had not been such a good player, this trade with the Padres would look even more lopsided and be higher on the list.

But while Templeton was good, Ozzie was great.

The wizard became a legend in St. Louis, winning a World Series and establishing his claim as the greatest defensive player in baseball history.

6: Ryan O'Reilly for Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and picks

The Blues don't win the Stanley Cup without this trade with Buffalo from Doug Armstrong.

It was like trading a bunch of used cars on the back of the lot for a brand new Porsche.

O'Reilly was an all-star, won the Selke Award, the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy all in the same year. Can't get better than that.

5: Adam Wainwright, Jason Marquis and Ray King for J.D. Drew and Eli Marrero

Marquis was a solid starter for the Cardinals. Ray King was a force in the bullpen. Adam Wainwright is going to end up in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

J.D. Drew had the makings of a star but never panned out like he was projected to.

The Cardinals pulled off a highway robbery of the Braves here.

4: Jim Edmonds for Kent Bottenfield and Adam Kennedy

The Cardinals' deal with the Angels for Edmonds was a steal.

The franchise acquired possibly the best center fielder in team history for Bottenfield, who only won nine more games, and Adam Kennedy, who only hit 23 more home runs and eventually returned to the Cardinals.

3: Marshall Faulk for draft picks

The Rams don't become the greatest show on turf without the Marshall Faulk trade with the Colts.

Faulk became an MVP and possibly the greatest football player to ever play in St. Louis.

2: Brett Hull for Rob Ramage and Rick Wamsley

This trade with the Flames changed hockey history in St. Louis.

Ramage and Wamsley were fine, but Hull became one of the greatest players in the history of hockey in St. Louis. Only three players have scored more goals than him. Ever.

It's not called "Brett Hull Way" in front of Enterprise for nothing.

1: Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio

The infamous trade almost all others are compared to.

With the Cardinals, Brock became a hall of famer, racked up 3,000 hits and became baseball's all-time leading base stealer.

Broglio, a solid pitcher in St. Louis, won only seven games after leaving St. Louis.

"Brock for Broglio" is still famous 56 years later.