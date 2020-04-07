Jimmie Johnson speaks after learning he tested positive for COVID-19

He said his biggest concern is parenting and easing the fear of his children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson addressed the media after learning yesterday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he decided to go get tested after his wife, Chandra, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms. He also mentioned his two daughters tested negative for COVID-19.

“Thankfully I’m asymptomatic. We don’t know how many days in I am right now.”

He said his biggest concern is parenting and easing the fear of his children.

"At the same time, we have to parent. That's really the tricky hurdle were trying to sort out right now on top of managing their fears. Thankfully we're helping and hoping to stay that way. But for a nine and six-year-old to try and manage the fear right now and they can't come around mom and dad. We've got to feed them. We're concerned feeding them and passing the virus."

Johnson said his family was safe and cautious but they still caught the virus, said it shows how diligent people have to be.

He will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Justin Allgaier will replace him Sunday in the No. 48 Chevrolet.