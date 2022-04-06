NASCAR fever takes over the Bi-state

Fans piled into the grandstands and tailgated in the infield to watch the races this weekend.

MADISON, Ill. — The roar of engines at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is captivating fans across the region.

“We are out here drinking beer, enjoying America and watching NASCAR,” said fan Dominic Kowalczyk. “I just love meeting all of the people, vibing with everyone. Next thing you know, these people are going to a race at Talladega. We will meet up with them down there."

Dominic, his wife Alyssa and friend Guy Lucia have traveled across the country to watch races. They were happy the Enjoy Illinois 300 is just a five-hour drive from their hometown of Chicago this weekend.

“If you've never been here before, give it a try, I promise it won't be your last time,” Alyssa added.

This weekend is Leslie Christian’s first NASCAR experience.

“It's so infectious. The energy is amazing,” Christian said.

She was excited to see Nelly perform live from the racetrack on Saturday night.

After the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, fans took over the track. Motorcycle riders popped wheelies and did stunts.

The “Thrills and Throttles” featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars took a lap around the track. Karen Price was in a corvette.

"There's a lot of families. That's a good thing," Price said. "We like the drag, we are very happy this has come back to St. Louis, it's awesome."

Fans had a blast at the racetrack. But support on Sunday during the Enjoy Illinois 300 is needed to make sure NASCAR makes regular stops in St. Louis.

The Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 starts on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.