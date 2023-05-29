What to know ahead of NASCAR's Enjoy Illinois 300

From the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday to the concert schedule and everything in between, there's a lot you may want to know.

MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR's Enjoy Illinois 300 returns to the St. Louis area for the second year in a row.

The World Wide Technology Raceway hosted the race in 2022 for the first time. It was announced in September 2022 that NASCAR would return to Madison, Illinois.

Here are some of the big things to note as NASCAR comes to town.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Cup race, named the Enjoy Illinois 300, will run on Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

How many laps is the Enjoy Illinois 300?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is a 300-mile race that will take 240 laps to complete. The track at World Wide Technology Raceway is 1.25 miles long.

How long is the Enjoy Illinois 300 going to take?

The time to complete NASCAR races varies, depending on the length of the race, the weather and the number of cautions in a given race.

It's safe to assume the 240 laps of the Enjoy Illinois 300 will take somewhere around three hours to complete.

What other events are taking place this weekend?

While the race may be the crown jewel of the weekend, there are plenty of other events taking place this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

On Saturday, fans can watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. That race will be 160 laps for 200 miles.

Stop by for the Fuel Your Dreams Auto Show hosted by Rides N’ School Supplies – Pit Road on Saturday.

Make sure to stop by for all the concerts and musical guests throughout the weekend with performers including Flo Rida and Dierks Bentley.

Find a full schedule of events here.

What concerts are on the schedule for the weekend?

The Confluence Music Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday during Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend.

Saturday's performers include Flo Rida, Tim Dugger, Bobbty Ford, Rissi Palmer and DJs throughout the day.

Sunday's performers include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Bailey Zimmerman, Brittney Spencer, Dr. Zhivegas, Funky Butt Brass Band and more.

Tickets are available starting at $67, click here for more information.

What can I bring into WWTR?

Permitted spectator items include one soft-sided cooler, plastic bottles and aluminum cans (no alcohol), binoculars, scanners, cameras, seat cushions and strollers.

You will not be allowed to bring in any alcoholic beverages, firearms or fireworks, glass containers, umbrellas, folding chairs, pets or laser pointers.

Clear bags are encouraged to expedite entry.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available for fans wanting to catch the action live from World Wide Technology Raceway. Weekend packages, single day and concert tickets are still up for grabs.

Find more information on pricing and how to buy tickets here.

Find more information on the schedule, race, concerts and more on the World Wide Technology Raceway here.