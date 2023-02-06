Sellout crowd announced for NASCAR's Enjoy Illinois 300

The race will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

ST. LOUIS — Start your engines!

The NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race returns to the St. Louis area for a second year in a row on Sunday, June 4. For a second consecutive year, it will take place in front of a sellout crowd.

The raceway's 57,000-seat grandstands, 1,200-plus campsites and dozens of hospitality suite areas will all be full on Sunday.

“For the second year in a row our event has demonstrated we have a solid base of fans who love NASCAR,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “Corporate participation has been tremendous and demonstrates the business community realizes the significance of hosting a NASCAR event. Everyone is working together to take the momentum of that first event and build it into a happening that becomes a highlight on the series schedule for many years to come.”

The raceway will also host a variety of entertainment, concerts and events throughout the weekend. The events on Friday are free for fans and a limited number of Saturday tickets are still available.

Tickets are also available for Saturday's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200. Saturday's events also include qualifying and the Confluence Music Festival.

Find more information on what to know ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend here.

Find out how to buy tickets, the full schedule and more information about the World Wide Technology Raceway here.