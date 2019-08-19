MADISON, Ill. — On Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, the third annual Bommarito 500 will take place.

More than 40,000 fans will be on hand to see the Indy cars travel over 200 miles per hour. Everybody from Grand Marshall Colten Parayko to David Letterman should and could be in the house.

World Wide Technology Raceway is the only track in the country that hosts an IndyCar event, a NASCAR race and an NHRA weekend.

In 2011, the track was dead. Curtis Francois bought it, cultivated it, invested in it and made it special.

