NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway officially has a name

MADISON, Ill — One of the biggest sporting events in the St. Louis area’s history now officially has a name.

The NASCAR Cup Series race that’s set to take place at World Wide Technology Raceway will be called the Enjoy Illinois 300. It’s sponsored by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The race will take place Sunday, June 5, 2022 – and it’ll bring a lot of attention and money to the greater St. Louis area.

Illinois officials estimate the NASCAR race will have an economic impact of $60 million. About 10 million people from across the U.S. are anticipated to watch the race that day and more than 50,000 people will be at the Madison, Illinois, track on race day watching it in person.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is an economic engine for Madison County – not only during race weekends but throughout the entire year,” said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “In addition to the significant direct financial impact, these sporting events become a source of civic pride and improve the quality of life locally with improved infrastructure and business recruitment and retention.”

According to the track, WWT Raceway will become the only raceway in the United States to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.

A NASCAR Cup Series race is significantly larger than an INDYCAR race, which the track has become accustomed to, hosting the Bommarito 500 on the INDYCAR circuit six times.