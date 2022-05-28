St. Louis woman has attended 72 Indianapolis 500s

"Once you're an Indy 500 fan you're really into it for life," said Ann Mullen Bronsing.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 has more than 110 years of racing tradition, and Ann Mullen Bronsing has been around to enjoy 72 of them.

"Once you're an Indy 500 fan you're really into it for life," said Bronsing.

She's attended the Indy 500 since 1941 when she was a baby. Now, Bronsing is almost 82 years old and has only missed 10 races.

"My parents always took us in the playpen in the infield. Then they stopped for the war. There were several that I missed because they didn't have it in World War II," said Bronsing.

Bronsing recently found out she holds the record for most attended Indy 500s by a woman.

Her love of racing started with her parents. An engine her father restored used to sit inside the IMS Museum. She's continued her Indy 500 tradition with her own family and after all this time she said it never gets old.

"It's just so hard to describe. It's so exciting when they go around for the laps and you see the checkered flag fall. There's nothing like that. That's why I come," said Bronsing.

Even though she lives in St. Louis and has to make the 3 1/2-hour drive to Indianapolis, Bronsing is not ready to give up her seats yet.

This race, this tradition, this fan, are still going strong.