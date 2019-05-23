JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Track & Field Championships Class 3, 4, 5 have been suspended on Friday, May 24 due to the tornado damage in Jefferson City.

Officials said the event will now be moved to Saturday, May 25 and all events will be held on one day instead of two.

The revised schedule is due to the tornado damage that occurred on Wednesday night that killed three people and left 20 people injured.

Below is the new timing schedule for Saturday:

MSHSAA announced the suspension on their Twitter account on Thursday morning and told people to not travel to Jefferson City.

According to the MSHSAA, the Friday suspension will impact approximately 400 schools and just under 2,300 student-athletes throughout Missouri.

The day one schedule from Friday shows several field and running events that were supposed to occur on May 24.

The MSHSAA stated that more information will be released later in the day.

For more information on the extensive tornado damage in Jefferson City, view the story on our website.

