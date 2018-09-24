MADISON, Ill. — I can only dream of being as 'cool' as Shirley Muldowney when I approach my older adulthood. However, the racing star was always cool, even during a time many thought otherwise.

I had the chance to meet, and get to know, Muldowney at Gateway Motorsports Park this past weekend. She was in St. Louis for the NHRA Midwest Nationals. Although she's been retired since 2003, she still comes to races and helps friends with merchandising.

“I enjoy it. I love it," she said. "The fans treat me like gold.”

And rightfully so. Muldowney is a living legend. A trailblazer. She's the 'queen of drag racing.'

After street racing in up-state New York as a teen in the 1950s in the car she drove to work in, she eventually married a fellow racer who built her first dragster.

She was the first woman (and only for 35 years) to get a license from the NHRA.

“And I went out and broke the national record," she said.

And she didn't simply settle for breaking the gender barrier.

Muldowney was the first woman to win an NHRA championship. She was also the first woman to race at over 303 miles per hour. She would eventually reach a speed of 327.66 MPH.

It still wasn't easy being the only woman in racing for decades.

Muldowney described the climate as “Guerilla war fare.”

“They could be awful. They hated me. And the more I won the more they hated me," she said.

She finally gained some respect after proving her skill over the course of a hall-of-fame career.

“And four world championships later I could walk through the pits and they go, ‘good morning miss Muldowney.”

Today there are several female racers in the NHRA circuit, most famously Leah Pritchett, Brittany Force and Courtney Force. If not for Muldowney, it's possible these women wouldn't have the opportunities they have today.

"I know if they’re out here and they’re running against the big boys they have to be somewhat good," said Muldowney, who is proud to see the female representation in the sport.

Courtney Force, daughter of 16-time champion John Force, doesn't take Muldowney's trailblazing for granted.

“It started with Shirley and it’s trickled all the way down throughout the years,” she said.

“I think the great thing about NHRA drag racing is we all get to compete on the same level, playing field, and she was the first to do it.”

Although Muldowney is retired, she's still sending one message to young women watching.

“Come on in, the water is fine," she said.

You can read more about Muldowney's famous history on her website.

© 2018 KSDK