Name the new Alton baseball team

ALTON, Ill. — A new baseball team in Alton is looking for a name, and it is asking for the community's help.

The owner of the new Prospect League baseball franchise kicked off a “Name the Team” competition, encouraging future fans to help name the new team.

“Having worked in baseball my whole career, there is excitement that comes with being part of a new team,” said Steve Marso, owner of the Alton team. “I want to bring that excitement to the fans and community of Alton with the opportunity to be a key part of the start of this team.”

The competition began on Tuesday and runs through July 24. Five finalists will be chosen for fans to vote on through Aug. 1, according to a press release.

The new team name will be unveiled Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park where the winner will get official Alton baseball merchandise and two season tickets for the 2021 season.

Three runners up will also get various baseball merch.

Participants can submit names at AltonBaseball.com. If the same name is submitted by multiple people, the person who submitted the name first will be deemed the submitter of the name, the release said.

“We want people who love baseball and love Alton to participate and bring the spirit of these two things together to represent this new team,” said Marso. “I am excited to see what this great community comes up with!”

The Alton team will begin its first season in May of 2021.

