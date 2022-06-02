NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology sells out

The raceway's 57,000 seat grandstands, 1,200-plus campsites and dozens of hospitality suite areas will all be full on Sunday.

MADISON, Illinois — Sunday's NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway has sold out.

The Madison, Illinois, raceway's 57,000 seat grandstands, 1,200-plus campsites and dozens of hospitality suite areas will all be full on race day, according to a release from the track. The June 5 race is the raceway's first sellout and its largest single-day crowd ever.

“We knew our fans were hungry for a NASCAR Cup Series race and the response since the announcement in September has been tremendous,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway, in the release. “With world class racing, live entertainment and endless fun on the Midway, this Sunday will bring lasting memories for many people and I can’t wait to greet them alongside our sponsor and corporate partners who have helped make this all possible.”

Activities are taking place through the week leading up to race day. As of Wednesday, limited tickets remained for Friday's "Richard Petty Day" activities, including qualifying and practice laps, and for Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Tickets and parking passes are not available on-site and must be purchased online before arriving.

Fans are also welcome to Thursday's free Ballpark Village Fan Fest at 4 p.m. in downtown St. Louis.

The race begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.