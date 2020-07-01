Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

The Predators also dismissed assistant coach Kevin McCarthy.

Nashville has dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins.

The team did not announce a replacement for either coach.

Laviolette has 637 wins over 18 years as an NHL coach with the New York Islanders, Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville. He coached the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

RELATED: No debate necessary: Perron should be an all-star

RELATED: Blues send Jake Walman to San Antonio, recall Niko Mikkola

RELATED: Stephenson scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Blues

RELATED: 1 year ago, the Blues pulled themselves out of the gutter and towards the Stanley Cup