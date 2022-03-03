'Happy birthday, daddy': Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, has St. Louis-inspired birthday message for dad

Imo's Pizza? Chaminade? The Arch? Deuce Tatum hit all the highlights for his NBA star dad's birthday video.

ST. LOUIS — If you've followed St. Louis native Jayson Tatum in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, you probably already know his son, Deuce.

Deuce is everywhere from the sidelines at the TD Garden, to being the star of Tatum's social media channels.

For his dad's birthday on March 3 this year, Deuce starred in a video honoring everything his dad loves about his hometown.

"I went around St. Louis for your birthday," Deuce said in a video Tatum put out on social media.

In it, Deuce hits all the Tatum hot spots in town including his childhood home, his favorite pizza place (Imo's), his alma maters and The Gateway Arch.

"This is where my daddy played basketball," Deuce said while dribbling a ball inside the gym at Chaminade High School.

Warning: Some language used in the song accompanying the video in the embedded tweet includes profanity.

"This is St. Louis!," Deuce cheered at the end of the video, all decked out in Cardinals gear and some of his dad's favorite local staples like Imo's, Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets and Vess Soda.