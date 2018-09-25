EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James helped set expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We have to take our bumps and our bruises,’’ James said Monday at the team’s media day. “You know, there’s going to be good times and there’s going to be bad times. And that’s what happens with a team that’s new.

“But if we continue to work the process and we continue to sacrifice for one another and put in the commitment and the time to being great, everything else will fall into place.’’

James will get his first official look at the Lakers' full roster when training camp starts Tuesday.

“[Tuesday] is like the first day of school for me,’’ he said. “You know what to expect, but at the same time you don’t know what to expect, (this) being my first time here and part of this franchise and this system as well. So I look forward to seeing how I can work and how we all can work together.’’

He sounded particularly pumped about a roster with a bevvy of ball handlers.

“That’s definitely exciting, for sure, when you see how many ball handlers, how many guys that can do multiple things,’’ he said.

“You know, pass, shoot, rebound, put the ball on the court. You know, get out and run. So it’s going to be fun to see how I can implement myself into that and how we all can implement each other and get the best out of each other.’’

© 2018 USATODAY.COM