BOSTON — Jayson Tatum is having a good start to his week.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics star and Chaminade grad turned 22 years old. Oh yeah, he also won his first NBA Player of the Month Award.

Tatum simply could not be contained in February. He averaged 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the month and led the Celtics to a 9-3 record.

Tatum's February was highlighted by his 41-point performance against LeBron James and the Lakers in LA on Feb. 23. James was actually named the Western Conference Player of the Month alongside Tatum, averaging 26 points and 8.1 rebounds a game in February.

Tatum was also a first-time All-Star in February, representing the Celtics in the showcase in Chicago.

More NBA Coverage

RELATED: Bradley Beal sets franchise record

RELATED: STL is the talk of the NBA | Tatum, Beal on fire and putting league on notice

RELATED: ‘Moments you live for! Just a kid from St. Louis’ | Jayson Tatum gets shoutout from LeBron James

RELATED: Chaminade can boast 3 pro sports All-Stars in 2020

RELATED: Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum among US Olympic basketball team finalists

RELATED: Bradley Beal is the biggest All-Star snub in the NBA