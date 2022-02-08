St. Louis native Bradley Beal to miss rest of NBA season with wrist injury

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One of the greatest basketball players to ever come out of St. Louis will be sidelined for the rest of his 2021-2022 season.
The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday that guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the team's regular season with a wrist injury. More specifically, Beal will undergo surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.
The Chaminade High School grad sustained the injury in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29.
In 40 games this season, the 3-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game.
“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said in a release from the Wizards. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”
In 10 NBA seasons, all with the Wizards, Beal is averaging 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.