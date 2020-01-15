ST. LOUIS — You can count NBC Sports play-by-play man Mike "Doc" Emrick among those impressed with the year-long run of dominance by the St. Louis Blues.

Emrick is in town and on the call of the Blues' game against the Flyers on Wednesday night for NBCSN, and was pretty high on the defending Stanley Cup champs this season when we talked to him at morning skate.

"This is not supposed to happen with Stanley Cup teams... but it is," Emrick said of the Blues dominant first half of the season. "Because they're getting scoring from their bottom six as well as their top, and from their defense and they're getting splendid goaltending. I think I just defined a potentially repeat Stanley Cup team."

Watch: Emrick says Blues have legitimate shot at repeat

Hockey can be one of the toughest sports to repeat as a champion in, and only two franchises have done it since 1990 (the Penguins twice and the Detroit Red Wings), but Emrick thinks the Blues have what it takes

"Of course. Of course. We don't see it very much because usually you can't keep a team together, but largely they have. So why not? All you have to do, as we saw in prior years, is make the cut of 16 teams and they're well on their way of doing that," Emrick said.

With at least a point against Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Blues would be able to claim the most points in the entire NHL for the first time this season.

Watch: Craig Berube talks before Blues face Flyers

