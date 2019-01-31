COLUMBIA, Mo. – Tough news for Mizzou fans this week…

The University of Missouri football team will not be able to participate in a 2019-2020 season bowl game – even if they were to make it that far.

The baseball and softball programs were also sentenced to postseason bans.

According to a Division I Committee on Infractions Panel, a former tutor violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.

In its decision, the committee stated, “Simply put, 12 student-athletes did not complete their own work.” It continued that the tutor engaged in the activity despite receiving extensive and comprehensive education on appropriate tutoring practices.

The tutor completed online coursework, including assignments, quizzes and exams. She completed an entire course for one student-athlete and completed portions of a placement exam for two student-athletes.

The NCAA said, during her interview with the university and the NCAA enforcement staff, the tutor reported the way in which she was assigned one particular student-athlete to tutor was changed, and an academic coordinator contacted her directly to let her know the student needed to pass a course to graduate. She said felt pressure to make sure the student passed and resorted to completing the student-athlete’s coursework, the committee said.

The activity continued with other academic coordinators and other student-athletes, so the tutor continued to complete varying degrees of academic work for student-athletes, according to the report.

According to the NCAA, the tutor completed work for six student-athletes in two different math courses at the university. Missouri determined three of the student-athletes violated the university’s honor code. The university was unable to determine if two of the student-athletes violated the honor code because of lack of information and the sixth student-athlete was unresponsive to the inquiry.

Statement from University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright

“Under Jim Sterk’s tremendous leadership, he has instilled a culture of integrity and purpose in our program and has been a champion for academic excellence. His commitment to the “Win it Right” attitude is on display within Mizzou athletics and our talented student-athletes. As we appeal this harsh and inconsistent decision, we are fortunate to have a leader of Jim’s ability to lead our program and our athletes. We are grateful to our alumni, friends and supporters for their support and commitment to Mizzou athletics, which we all know plays a vital role at this great university.”

Statement From Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk

“Once these issues were brought to our attention in November 2016, the university moved swiftly and fully cooperated with the NCAA Enforcement staff to jointly investigate the allegations that were made. We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right.

The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case, and the University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs. It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.

It is important to note that this was the action of one individual, who acted unilaterally and outside of the expectations that we have established for our staff members.

I assure our alumni, friends and our community that the deeply disappointing actions of that one individual do not reflect the values and expectations we hold for our staff. Mizzou coaches, student-athletes and staff are committed to upholding our core values of respect, integrity, gratitude, humility and togetherness. We will move forward living up to our frequently stated ideal of “Win it Right” and vigorously defend this unjust penalty.”

The committee found the tutor completed math coursework from other schools for six of the student-athletes. They said she completed an entire course for a football student-athlete. Missouri did not review the conduct under its honor code, but rather gave the information to the two involved schools. One of the schools found academic misconduct occurred in the case of four student-athletes who took the course at the non-NCAA school. The second school – Adams State, a Division II school – could not determine whether the conduct violated its academic misconduct policy because it did not have enough information to prove violations occurred.

The tutor also assisted two football student-athletes’ completion of Missouri’s math placement exam.

The NCAA enforcement staff did not name the tutor in the unethical conduct allegation largely due to her repeated threats to leak information about the case, the committee said.

The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to prescribe the following measures:

Three years of probation.

A 10-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the tutor must restrict her from any athletically related duties.

A 2018-19 postseason ban for the baseball and softball programs.

A 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program.

A vacation of records in which football, baseball and softball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.

A 5 percent reduction in the amount of scholarships in each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year.

Recruiting restrictions for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year, including:

A seven-week ban on unofficial visits.

A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits.

A seven-week ban on recruiting communications.

A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

A disassociation of the tutor. Details of the disassociation can be found in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

A fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.