BATON ROUGE, La. — The accolades just keep geauxing!

Joe Burrow is the Southeastern Offensive Player of the Year and Ed Orgeron is the SEC Coach of the Year.

The latest honors, tweeted out by the conference Wednesday morning, were voted on by coaches around the league. They add to the long list of awards and honors for the coach, the quarterback and the undefeated team that just keeps getting longer.

According to LSU, it's the first time the team has earned the two together since 1958, when the Tigers won their first football national championship and coach Paul Dietzel and halfback Billy Cannon won honors, respectively.

Similarly, both Burrow and Coach O were named the AP's SEC coach and offensive player of the year earlier this week. Burrow is now the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy and was named one of four finalists this week.

LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. LSU (13-0) returns to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.

Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is on pace to break the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season completion percentage record owned by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his attempts in 2008.

He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns - both SEC single-season records - with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.

“The best thing about Joe is he's a team player,” Orgeron said after the SEC championship game. “All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list.”

Here's a full list of the 2019 SEC Football Individual Awards:

Coach of the Year: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Derrick Brown, Auburn

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Freshmen of the Year: Bo Nix, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

