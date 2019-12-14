NEW ORLEANS — LSU Quarterback and Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow landed in New York City Friday ahead of the ceremony for College Football's highest honor.

While talking to reporters, he reminded the world about what winning the Heisman would mean to not only him, but the Louisiana State University community.

"It means so much to me, but not just to me, to LSU and to the state of Louisiana. I do it for them," Burrow said. "My teammates have been great all year and I have a great coaching staff as well."

The shout out was captured in a new hype video posted by LSU Football Saturday morning.

It shows Burrow posing in front of his Heisman billboard in Times Square and the young quarterback spending time with the other finalists (and some former teammates): Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

The Heisman Award announcement will air live from the PlayStation Theater in New York City on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

Burrow and the undefeated Tigers (No. 1) have been racking in the accolades at the end of the season.

Both he and and Coach Ed Orgeron were named the AP's SEC coach and offensive player of the year earlier this week.

LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. LSU (13-0) returns to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.

He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns - both SEC single-season records - with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.

