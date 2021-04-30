Chiefs grab Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton in second round of NFL draft

Butkus Award finalist is Kansas City's first pick in this draft, and he fills a need for defending AFC champions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton with the No. 58 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, keeping him close to home while providing an athletic upgrade to the middle of their defense.

Many draft pundits had projected Bolton, a Butkus Award finalist, to be a late-first round pick. The former Frisco (Texas) Lone Star product was taken late in the second round.

Bolton played in every game as a freshman at Missouri, and in 35 games overall he made 224 tackles. In 2019 he had 102 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions. In front of pro scouts in Columbia last month, he showcased his talent as a hard-hitting linebacker who can be an asset in pass coverage.

The Chiefs did not have a first-round pick after dealing it to Baltimore this week in a package for two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Orlando Brown, filling their biggest offensive need. So with their initial pick, the Chiefs used the first of two second-round choices to fill their biggest need on defense.

Five picks later, they selected center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs signed running back Jerrick McKinnon to a one-year deal to provide depth behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

McKinnon missed the 2018 and '19 seasons due to injuries but returned last season to appear in 16 games for San Francisco, running for 319 yards and five touchdowns while adding another score through the air.