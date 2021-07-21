Report: Texas, Oklahoma discuss move to SEC

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12's two premier programs have discussed leaving the conference and joining forces with the SEC, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
A move to the Southeastern Conference from Texas and Oklahoma would give the conference 16 teams.
Texas spokespeople declined to comment on the report.
"Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation," one official said.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was similarly evasive when asked about the report at the conference's Media Day.
“We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people,” he said.
For the Longhorns, such a move would pit them in the same conference as Texas A&M, and would entail an annual rivalry game for the first time since 2011.
A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork and head Jimbo Fisher expressed no interest in such a scenario.
Texas is 76-37-5 all-time against Texas A&M.
The thrilling UT win in 2011 was the last matchup between the two programs.
The Houston Chronicle report indicates an announcement about the potential addition of Texas and Oklahoma could be given to the rest of the league in a matter of weeks.
Any new members to the league would have to be approved by a majority of the current teams.
Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2011, which gave the SEC its current 14 teams.