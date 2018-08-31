DENVER, CO. — The field goal kicker from Adams State thought about her range for a moment.

On the field, it's at least 54 yards, which is how far she connected on one during practice. In the arena of opening doors for other female football players, she hopes it's endless.

Rebecca "Becca" Longo became one of the first females to receive a partial football scholarship a season ago. Given all the media attention surrounding her, the team elected to redshirt her.

This season, the 19-year-old remains in the running to be the starting kicker for the Division II Grizzlies, who open the season this weekend at Colorado School of Mines.

Longo's already heard from former Colorado/New Mexico kicker Katie Hnida as well as Jennifer Welter, who served as an intern assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Like them, she wants to break through the gridiron glass ceiling. Like them, she wants to be a trendsetter.

"I get a lot of messages asking for advice and I say the same thing: 'Don't stop, because somebody tells you you're not qualified or you can't do something," Longo said in a phone interview from Alamosa, which is about 235 miles southwest of Denver. "I don't know how many people told me I couldn't play football and I should stop and give up. I look at where they're at now and where I'm at. I mean, had I listened to them, I wouldn't be where I am today."

She's a multi-sport athlete at Adams State, joining the basketball team last season and planning to give lacrosse a try this season.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM