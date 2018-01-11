COLUMBUS, OH — East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University head football coach Denny Douds went out in style last Saturday.

The 77-year-old college coach, at the time the active leader in NCAA games coached in any division, called a timeout in the waning seconds of his team's 48-35 loss to fellow Division II school Ohio Dominican — and unexpectedly announced his retirement after 45 seasons at the helm of the program.

"I nudged the official in front of me and I said, 'Sir, we are going to call a fourth timeout. I know that is illegal, you're going to penalize it, but that's OK. I am retiring,’” Douds told the Pennsylvania TV station WNEP. “I called timeout with four seconds to go, blew the whistle, the kids came in and I told them this is what we are doing."

The penalty caused by the fourth timeout ended in a run-off, and the game was called.

Douds added of his unique exit from college football: "I told my wife when I leave the stadium, I am going to tip my hat and say, 'I love ya.' I tipped my hat, walked to the car, and smiled all the way home."

Here's the footage of East Stroudsburg’s (D2) longtime coach Denny Douds calling a 4th time out at the very end of a game to tell his team he's retiring after 45 seasons—he then walks off the field alone, tipping his hat as time expires on the way to his car. He did it his way. pic.twitter.com/3f7tSKng6s — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2018

Counting his days as an assistant, Douds was with the university for 53 seasons. As a head coach, he compiled 264 career wins. Dodds is the all-time leader in D-II football for games coached (471), which is seventh overall in college football history — in any division.

Associate head coach Jimmy Terwilliger will lead the Warriors for the final two games of the 2018 campaign. Douds still plans on teaching and fundraising for the school.

