COLUMBUS, OH. — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst on his brain has led to "aggressive" headaches and that his condition played a role in him dropping to his knees in an Oct. 6 game against Indiana.

The 54-year-old coach told reporters Tuesday that his condition was first diagnosed in 1998 and it has recently worsened, causing significant pain on the left side of his head.

Although he had surgery in 2014 to remove fluid from the cyst, Meyer said the cyst is an ongoing issue that he has to "manage." In 2014, Meyer said that doctors wanted him to be conscious of how often he screamed and blew his whistle.

His personal physician, Dr. Andrew Thomas, said in a statement that he's been working with Meyer to monitor and manage symptoms as the headaches have "particularly flared up in the past two years."

In spite of his health concerns, Meyer reiterated Tuesday that he plans to stay coaching the Buckeyes.

"I am fully committed to Ohio State and the football program for as long I can," Meyer said. He confirmed Monday that he plans to coach in 2019.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM