On Saturday, MLS4TheLou released some brand new renderings of the proposed Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of around 22,500 to 25,500.

MLS4TheLou

The release of these renderings comes just days after the MLS announced they would be expanding the league to 30 teams, giving St. Louis even greater odds of landing a franchise.

MLS4TheLou

Some features of the proposed stadium include:

- A major entry plaza for fan celebrations

- A translucent Ethylene Tetra Fluoro Ethylene canopy, which will provide covering for fans, while still letting light in

- The pitch will sit 40' below street level

- Every seat in the stadium will be within 120 feet of the pitch

- The stadium will open to the north and east to showcase downtown

- Included in the build of the stadium will be mixed-use retail stores, restaurants and gathering spaces for fans

MLS4TheLou

MLS4TheLou

MLS4TheLou

You can learn more about the project on MLS4TheLou.com.