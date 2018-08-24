ST. LOUIS — The high school football season begins Friday night in both Missouri and Illinois. If you're going to a game, there's a good chance you'll see fewer kids on the field — and smaller crowds in the stands.

The National Federation of State High School Association tracks the number of football players nationwide. Released Friday morning, the association revealed their findings for the sport, showing what is a declining popularity.

Nationwide, high school football participation is down 7% since its peak in 2009, and the number of kids playing in our bi-state is even lower. In Missouri, fewer than 21,000 kids are playing this season, down 11%. In Illinois, there are just over 40,000 high school football players this year; down 19% since 2009.

Tara Smith, a mom and blogger in St. Louis, said she never wants her kids to play football. Smith spent a short amount of time living in Texas — the high school capital of the country — and said what she saw in the Lone Star State changed her mind about the sport.

"I never really had a problem with football until we moved to San Antonio, and I worked in the children's ER for five years," she said. "And I saw the worst that is football. A lot of injuries, a lot of kids getting hurt in high school. And then I became a mom, so I really became jaded to the idea of my boys especially playing football."

Smith does not sit alone in her way of thinking.

If the trend continues, there will be fewer than one million high school football players in the United States for the first time this century by 2020. So, one of the big questions remains: Does this mean kids are giving up on sports altogether?

In short, the answer is 'no.' In fact, growth in all other sports up 7%. The largest growth in the country is being seen is lacrosse and competitive cheerleading. On top of that, girls participation in sports is up 8% since 2009.

