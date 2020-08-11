x
Bills blister Seahawks as Allen throws for 415 yards, 3 scores

Buffalo improved to 7-2, matching its best record through nine games since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34.

Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Buffalo improved to 7-2, matching its best record through nine games since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31-of-38 passing and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards.

The Seahawks fell to 6-2. Seattle was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, looks to pass as teammate offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) blocks Seattle Seahawks Carlos Dunlap (43) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

