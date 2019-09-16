NEW ORLEANS — Buffalo Wild Wings had something spicy to say after NFL referees had blown another call against the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

Like many Saints fans, the national chicken wing franchise took to social media to react to the latest referee error against the team.

"New Orleans fans already drawing up lawsuits," the chain's official Twitter account wrote, referencing a fan's lawsuit following the 2018 NFC Championship game against the Saints and Los Angeles Rams. Lawyer Antonio LeMon and three others sued, alleging fraud by the NFL.

The tweet was posted after the Saints returned a fumble for an apparent touchdown before the points were taken off the board. With the Rams driving inside the Saints 20-yard line, quarterback Jared Goff was hit and fumbled the ball. Cam Jordan picked it up and raced more than 80 yards for a touchdown.

But the officials on the field ruled it an incomplete pass and the whistle blew. After review, it was clear that Goff fumbled and that the ball should not have been whistled dead. Instead of a 10-3 lead, the Saints had to settle to remain tied at 3.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said at halftime that Saints head coach Sean Payton was fuming, "I'm so tired of it, I'm so tired of being on the wrong side of it."

While the company's Twitter account commonly pokes fun at sports fans, the chain's tweet might rub New Orleans customers the wrong way.

"Your NOLA location is about to be a ghost town. But hey get those jokes off," one Twitter user wrote.

"Great marketing strategy for a business that has a near New Orleans location. Genius," another wrote.

LeMon did succeed in getting some responses from the NFL to written queries before the state Supreme Court halted action in the case while it was pending.

Buffalo Wild Wings has several locations in Southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, Metairie, Houma, Slidell and Covington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.