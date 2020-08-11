Cowboys' Gilbert gets 1st NFL start Sunday in game vs. Steelers

Garrett Gilbert, who played at Texas and SMU, led the Cowboys to a 13-9 lead before halftime.

This story will be regularly updated.

The Dallas Cowboys are on their fourth quarterback.

Garrett Gilbert gets his first NFL start against the rival (and undefeated) Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Gilbert's first appearance, the Cowboys scored a field goal. Midway through the second quarter, the Cowboys led 13-0.

By the end of the second quarter, the Steelers had cut into the lead, but the Cowboys ended the first half of the game leading 13-9.

To think, this year began with Dak Prescott negotiating for a long-term, high-dollar contract.

First, of course, was the debilitating injury Prescott suffered in Week 5 against the Giants. His broken ankle ended the season for No. 4 and thrust the Cowboys into a very bad spot.

After Prescott's injury, the Cowboys signed Gilbert off the Cleveland Brown's practice squad.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took over as the starter after Prescott's injury, but he missed last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after a concussion.

Dalton is missing this week's game because he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookie seventh-round draft pick Ben DiNucci started for the Cowboys against Philadelphia and fumbled twice in leading Dallas to just nine total points.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he was benching rookie Ben DiNucci.

So now the Cowboys are on their fourth QB.

Gilbert, the son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert, played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

The Cowboys also considered starting Cooper Rush against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest points in the league this season and leads the league in sacks per opponent pass attempt.

Dallas, which has lost the last three games, is 2-6 this season and is ranked third in the NFC East.

Only the New York Giants have a worse record in the NFC.