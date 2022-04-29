On 3News Now, Stephanie Haney shares the details from today's most-read stories on WKYC.com and the WKYC app

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, April 29, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney.

Find out where to see photos from NASA of spacecraft wreckage on Mars.

In entertainment news, hear what Dolly Parton says now about potentially getting inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

In the sports world, learn where the Browns stand with Baker Mayfield.

Plus, hear what you need to know if you drive a Ford Explorer, all about Cedar Point‘s new event for adults only, and more.

Get the details on these stories, and more on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney, by watching the video below:

Catch the highlights from each day’s most-read stories on wkyc.com, Monday through Friday, on the 3News Now with Stephanie Haney podcast.

Find links to watch on YouTube, or subscribe and listen on your favorite podcast platform here.