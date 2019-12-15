NEW ORLEANS — It was Joe Burrow's night Saturday as he became the second player in Louisiana State University history to win the Heisman Trophy for his record-breaking role in the Tigers' historic 13-0 season.

Burrow, who gave an emotional speech thanking head coach Ed Orgeron and the state of Louisiana for their support, naturally received hundreds of messages of congratulations following the announcement at the Heisman ceremony in New York City.

The outpouring for the Heisman winner included a strong message from the #9 in Louisiana football, Drew Brees.

"So well deserved, such a phenomenal season, it was so much fun to watch. So congrats man, you deserve it and enjoy it," Brees said in a personalized video on the Saints' Instagram account.

Brees, who was a finalist for the trophy twice during his career at Purdue University, wanted to remind Burrow of the tasks still ahead.

"I know there's still work to be done, you guys have a great opportunity ahead of you, stay focused, keep your mind right, keep your team together," he said.

"You deserve it, your team deserves it, Tiger Nation deserves it, South Louisiana deserves it," he said.

"Go take it one at a time, let's go get it done."

Burrow not only took home college football's most prestigious award, he did so in record fashion - setting marks for largest margin of victory, highest percentage of first place votes (90.7 percent) and highest percentage of being named on ballots at all (95.5).

"I’m just so thankful for LSU and Ohio State. My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world," he tearfully said in his acceptance speech.

Burrow, the adopted Cajun, by way of Ohio State, was overcome with emotion, thanking the state of Louisiana for accepting him, but saving his biggest tears and most emotion for Coach Ed Orgeron, who sat beaming in the front row.

"Coach O – You have no idea what you mean to my family," he said. "I didn’t play for three years. You took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not. I’m forever grateful for you. A guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program. He just means so much to me and my family. I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract, he deserves it."

Burrow won the Heisman handily by breaking nearly every passing record in the Tigers' books, leading LSU to an undefeated 13-0 season, capturing the Southeast Conference title with coach Ed Orgeron for LSU's first championship since 2011 and securing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs -- with all eyes now on a national championship.

Oh, and he went 31 for 39 and threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama.

It was no secret Burrow was the front-runner for the award. As of earning the trophy at the Heisman Ceremony in the PlayStation Theater in New York City Saturday night, the 23-year-old had thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns -- breaking the LSU and SEC single-season records for both. His quarterback rating was 93.7

