WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eric Dickerson and more than a dozen other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are threatening to boycott the organization's annual induction ceremony unless all Hall of Famers receive health insurance and an annual salary, according to a letter obtained and published by ESPN on Tuesday.

In the letter, which is addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and Hall of Fame president David Baker, the Hall of Famers cite the league's growing revenue — which was estimated to be around $14 billion in 2017 — and say they deserve to be treated like "the founders and early employees of a wildly successful business."

"The time has come for us to be treated as part of a game we’ve given so much to," the letter reads. "Until our demands are met, the Hall of Famers will not attend the annual induction ceremony in Canton."

According to the letter, Dickerson — the longtime Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts running back — will spearhead the group's efforts. Marcus Allen, Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Joe Namath and Deion Sanders are among the other notable names who signed the letter.

Former Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner said that his name was mistakenly attached to the letter and that he did not want to restrict the pursuit of better benefits solely to Hall of Famers. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice also said he was not part of the group despite his name appearing on the letter.

Baker, the president of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday that he is aware of "specific issues recently brought to light by a small group of Hall of Famers."

"Many Hall of Famers have reached out to express their support of the Hall," Baker said. "The Hall of Fame will continue to serve its important mission to 'Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values & Celebrate Excellent EVERYWHERE!'

"While we enshrine Hall of Famers, our mission is to serve every player who helped build this great game. We guard the legacies and seek to serve ALL players and not just Hall of Famers who we serve every day."

An NFL spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and the NFLPA declined to comment.

The group's letter states that health insurance for every member of the Hall of Fame would cost about $4 million, while an annual salary for Hall of Famers would cost "about 40 cents for every $100 in annual revenue" — which works out to an estimated $56 million. The group of Hall of Famers wants the salaries to include a share of the league's revenue, according to the letter.

While the letter states that the group hopes to create "a template for active players in the next round of (collective bargaining agreement) negotiations," its stated demands would only benefit the 318 members of the Hall of Fame — not the thousands of other current and former players. (The 2011 CBA established a legacy fund that led to a $620 million increase in benefits for former players.)

Dickerson and company will also likely face an uphill battle given the financial heft of their request — about $60 million annually, by their stated estimate — and the fact that the NFL, NFLPA and Hall of Fame all operate as independent entities. (The Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization but has received millions in funding from the NFL, according to The New York Times.)

